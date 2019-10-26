Stack the box, and Mankato West’s talented quarterback and gifted receivers can have a big day.
Drop into coverage, and the Scarlets’ hard-working running backs can eat up yards.
When the West offense is clicking, so does the scoreboard.
“We have been practicing for Chanhassen since last Thursday,” said West coach J.J. Helget, whose team had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. “We knew what we wanted to do; we play them almost every year. That first series was a nice way to start.”
West accumulated 502 yards of offense, defeating Chanhassen 50-21 in the semifinals of the Section 2AAAAA football playoffs Saturday at Todnem Field. It’s the fourth straight season that West has ended Chanhassen’s season.
Each game, West has a set of running plays and passing plays that could work, based on scouting reports. A play gets called based on down and distance, but Helget said when you have a senior quarterback like Jack Foster, who has started for three seasons, you give him some leeway to change plays.
“On every run play, there’s an option to pass,” Helget said. “Jack can read the defense and see what that looks like. Sometimes, I’ll be screaming something from the sidelines.”
The Scarlets finished with 255 yards rushing and 247 yards passing, scoring five touchdowns through the air and two on the ground. It’s the type of balance that makes West tough to stop, if they’re playing well.
“We’ve been practicing hard, working on these plays all week,” Foster said. “We have good athletes all over the field.”
The Scarlets made it look easy on the first possession, driving 80 yards into a stiff wind. The score came on third-and-goal at the 10, with Jack Foster finding Lucas Reid wide open in the end zone. The two-point conversion made it 8-0 after less than 4 minutes.
After Chanhassen pulled within 8-7, West exploded for three straight touchdowns to lead 30-7 at halftime.
Foster hit Mekhi Collins with a 37-yard touchdown pass, Owen Johnson broke a 70-yard touchdown run and Jon Sikel scored on a 44-yard middle screen, a play that has been very effective this season.
West stretched the lead on the first possession of the third quarter, with Foster finding Collins open down the middle for a 47-yard score. Chanhassen scored on a 12-play drive, but West answered on the first play of the next possession, with Wyatt Block running down the left sideline for a 50-yard score and a 42-14 lead. The next time West got the ball, Foster passed 65 yards to Sikel on the first play, pushing the lead to 50-14.
In the third quarter, West had just seven plays, but they had 168 yards and three touchdowns.
“Against a good team like Chanhassen, you have to get on them quickly,” Foster said. “It’s important to know what we’re doing. The coaches called a lot of good plays so I didn’t change many.”
Foster ended up completing 8 of 14 passes for 247 yards, while Block had 114 yards on 14 carries. Sikel had 127 yards on three catches, and Collins had 120 yards on three catches.
Block led the defense with 11 tackles, including 3 for loss, and Peter Haley made 10 tackles, with 2 for loss.
West (7-2) plays for the section title, and a berth in the state playoffs, on Friday night at Chaska.
It’s the 14th straight season that West has played in the section championship game. Last season, Chaska defeated West 17-14 in the section championship game.
“We have something to prove,” Foster said. “They’re a good team, and we are, too. We’ll need to play really good football to beat them.”
