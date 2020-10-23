MANKATO — Dez Bassett grew up within view of Blakeslee Stadium and was recruited by Minnesota State after a standout career at Mankato East.
Now, with two years of eligibility remaining, Bassett is back in Mankato, relishing an opportunity to play for the Mavericks.
“Everything has happened the way it was supposed to happen,” Bassett said. “I enjoyed my two years at Concordia, but now I’m excited to be at Minnesota State. It’s a program that’s goal is to win a national championship, and I want to be part of that.”
Bassett was recruited by a lot of Division II programs, including Minnesota State, after graduating from East. He settled on Concordia-St. Paul, where he played two games as a true freshman before suffering a meniscus injury in his knee for which he got a medical redshirt. Over the last two seasons, he’s played in all 22 games, starting 19. Last season, he made 50 tackles with four pass breakups.
Bassett, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety, earned his undergraduate degree at Concordia-St. Paul, which allowed him to transfer to any NCAA program without having to sit out. He chose Coastal Carolina, a Football Championship Subdivision program formerly known at Division 1AA, and he went to the Conway, South Carolina, school for a couple of months last summer.
“With the (coronavirus) and the uncertainty of having a season, it just didn’t work out,” Bassett said. “When I was there, everything went well, but I just felt I didn’t want to be there anymore.”
Luckily for him, there was a spot on the Mavericks’ roster, where the safety spot was a little thin.
He’s playing at the nickel position, a hybrid linebacker/safety position, with the athleticism, speed and quickness to match some of the athletes the Mavericks have seen in the playoffs. Bassett said his knowledge of college football has been helpful in learning the playbook quickly.
“He’s a hard worker, very passionate about what he wants to do,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “He’s looking for an opportunity. He’s definitely excited.”
Hoffner said that Bassett is one of several players who can benefit by these fall workouts and possible games in the spring. More will be learned about these players once they’re allowed to practice in pads, with some contact.
“It’s important to all of our guys,” Hoffner said. “A lot of guys have something to prove, and we want to give them that opportunity.”
Bassett is now working on his graduate degree and working as a student success coach at Rosa Parks Elementary School. He’s getting more comfortable with the team and coaches, some of which were recruiting him out of high school.
He said there’s a different mindset to playing at Minnesota State.
“This program wins the NSIC South almost every year,” he said. “That’s just part of the deal. But their goals are to win national championships. The culture here, everyone always pushing each other, is something that I enjoy.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.