Cameron Anderson didn’t score in the first half, which is kind of how the game went.
But the Blue Earth Area junior worked on his shot at halftime and he helped his teammates pick up the offense in the second half.
“My teammates really helped me to calm down at halftime,” Anderson said. “I got my shot to work in the second half.”
Anderson scored 15 points in the second half as BEA defeated Maple River 59-52 in the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals Thursday at the Mankato East gym. The Bucs had defeated Maple River 50-36 at Blue Earth on Jan. 7.
“Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but we were getting good looks,” BEA coach Colby Swanson said. “Maple River plays such good interior defense so we were looking to go into the post first and pass out to the shooters.”
Neither team could convert on offense, from anywhere on the court, in the first eight minutes as the Bucs led 5-4. The game was still tied at 10 with five minutes to play in the half.
Braden Gudahl, who made his first shot, added two more 3-pointers as the Bucs started to create a gap. Austin Thiefoldt made a steal and layup at the buzzer to put BEA on top 23-14.
“Most of these kids have been here for three year so we just needed to keep shooting,” Swanson said. “We needed to shoot with confidence.”
Maple River’s Mason Schirmer scored five points on a couple of nice drives to make it 25-19 early in the second half, but Gudahl’s fourth 3-pointer started an 8-0 run to establish a double-digit lead.
The lead grew to 20 at the 10-minute mark and 24 with 6:25 to play. But the Eagles hit five 3-pointers in the final six minutes, including two by Will Sellers, to close the gap to 59-52.
Gudahl ended up with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, while Anderson had 15 points and nine rebounds. Zach Herrmann grabbed 10 rebounds.
Schirmer scored 15 points to pace Maple River, and Sellers finished with 14.
BEA (14-10), the No. 2 seed in the subsection, faces top-seeded Waseca in the championship game Monday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena. Waseca swept the Bluejays in Big South Conference play.
“We know they’re good so we’re going to have to shoot it well,” Anderson said. “We’ll need to play good defense. We’ll see what coach puts in for us.”
Waseca 83, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52: In the last five weeks, Waseca has only played one competitive game, winning the other eight by anywhere from 18 to 55 points.
So the defending state runners-up are doing what they can to stay sharp.
“You just want to make sure you’re doing things the right way,” Waseca coach Seth Anderson said after the Bluejays’ win over the Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Section 2AA, South Subsection tournament at the East gym.
“Kyreese (Willingham) helped us get off to a good start, and I really thought our defense played well. We need to keep our focus level up for 36 minutes.”
Willingham scored 21 points in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers and helping Waseca build a 50-19 lead.
“Coach always tells us that we need to start fast and let our defense dictate,” said Willingham, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. “That’s what we did tonight.”
The Bluejays scored 16 straight points early in the half, using an aggressive man-to-man defense that lead to some easy baskets. Willingham hit two 3-pointers and made two steals that turned into dunks as Waseca led 23-4 with 9 minutes left in the first half.
Kobe Weimert had 12 points in the first half, then scored 17 in the second half for the Bulldogs. He made six 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Waseca’s Zach Hoehn hit five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points, Ryan Dufault scored 15 and Matt Seberson added 10 points.
Waseca made 12 3-pointers.
“It’s not like we’re trying to shoot 3-pointers,” Anderson said. “We really like to play inside-out, and when we’re open, shoot the 3.”
Waseca (24-5) will face Blue Earth Area in the subsection championship game Monday at Minnesota State.
