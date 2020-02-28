BEMIDJI — Bemidji State put the pressure on Minnesota State on Friday night — in more ways than one.
Relentless pressure by the No. 11 Beavers disrupted the third-ranked Mavericks much of the night en route to a 3-1 win in the first game of the final WCHA series of the regular season.
The loss was just the second for the Mavericks in 2020. Both have come against Bemidji State, whose only defeat since the beginning of January came last month at Mankato.
“They were hungrier,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “They were a bit harder. And usually when that happens, when you’re playing a real good team like Bemidji, they’re going to beat you and they did.”
The result sets up a single game for the top seed for the WCHA tournament, which begins next week.
“We approached tonight as a playoff game, too,” MSU junior defenseman Connor Mackey said. “This is for a league championship. We’re playing for the MacNaughton Cup."
Minnesota State, which has already clinched a share of conference’s regular-season championship, needs one point — a win or tie — to win it outright and have home ice throughout the league playoffs. The rivals would share the MacNaughton Cup with a Bemidji State victory, but the Beavers would get the No. 1 seed based on the head-to-head tiebreaker.
“It’s just going to be a great game tomorrow,” Beavers coach Tom Serratore said. “These games are great for hockey; they really are. Whatever happens tomorrow, it happens. But it’s a great game for the fans, it’s a great game for the players, it’s a great game for the coaches. It’s a great game for hockey.”
A week after slinging the puck around to the tune of 18 goals against last-place Alabama Huntsville, the Mavericks managed just one against a disruptive, tight-checking defense and a few outstanding stops by goaltender Zach Driscoll, who made 25 saves.
Carter Jones and Charlie Combs scored the Beavers' goals early in the third period, and Brad Johnson sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Josh French scored Minnesota State’s goal.
“I didn’t think we played a bad game,” Mackey said. “We could have supported pucks a little better. We didn’t have a lot of offensive-zone time. … We did some good things, and there are areas we can improve on. But we’ll come back on Saturday and re-tee it up.”
The game was scoreless for two periods with the Beavers outshooting the Mavericks 24-15.
The Beavers’ Carter Jones broke the stalemate at 2:35 of the third period with a bad-angle shot from along the goalline that slipped by McKay at the left post. It was a rare soft goal for McKay, who had not allowed a goal in the Mavericks’ previous three games. McKay, whose shutout streak was stopped after 234 minutes, 24 seconds, finished with 31 saves.
“For us, you get one (goal),” Hastings said. “We’re going to ask him to be perfect if we just get one.”
Just 1:25 after Jones’ goal, Charlie Combs made it 2-0, firing over McKay’s glove after an MSU turnover in the neutral zone. Mankato native Kyle Looft assisted on the play.
French finally got the Mavericks on the board with 8:12 remaining in the third period, firing a shot through traffic as he moved down the slot. But the Mavericks couldn’t get the equalizer, even after pulling McKay for an extra attacker with 2:06 remaining.
“We just gotta look in the mirror and see 20-20,” Hastings said. “Not good enough tonight. Again, I thought they deserved to win the hockey game. So we’re going to have to go back and be a little bit more assertive — with (the puck), without it — and try to go back and reestablish ourselves a little bit.”
The Mavericks (28-5-2, 22-4-1 in WCHA) and Beavers (20-8-5, 20-4-3) close out the regular season against each other at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
