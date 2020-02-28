Freddy’s three thoughts of the game …
1. Playoff hockey: There was no doubt something was on the line this weekend during Friday’s game, as Minnesota State and Bemidji State both played a tight game with only a handful of Grade A scoring chances between them. “Both teams played really good,” Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore said. “It was one of those games. This was playoff hockey. It’s been playoff hockey for four or five weeks.” The Beavers broke a scoreless tie with a bad-angle goal at 2:35 of the first period and ran with that bounce, scoring again at the 4:00 mark and adding an empty-net goal after Josh French made it 2-1 with 8:12 remaining.
2. Got to be aggressive: Both teams did play well defensively, but the Beavers seemed to be more disruptive of MSU’s game than the Mavericks were of theirs. Coach Mike Hastings talked about trying to be more assertive and making a better push, especially in the third period. The Beavers outshot the Mavericks 34-26, including 15-7 in the second period. It will be interesting to see if MSU is able to do that. In four games against each other this season, each team has won twice (including MSU’s nonconference victory at the Mariucci Classic) with Bemidji State outscoring Minnesota State 9-8 (with two empty-netters).
3. What’s ahead: Minnesota State already won a share of the MacNaughton Cup last weekend, but would like to have it outright, and Bemidji State really wants a piece of it. More importantly, each team wants home ice for the duration of the WCHA playoffs, and that will be determined by who wins Saturday’s regular-season finale. Minnesota State will get it with just one point, but Bemidji State needs to win to take the top spot. If both teams advance through the first two rounds of the tournament and face each other for the Sauer Trophy, Saturday’s game will determine where that game is played.
Around the WCHA: Lake Superior State 5, Ferris State 0 … Michigan Tech 8, Northern Michigan 4 … Bowling Green 4, Alabama Huntsville 3 (OT) … Alaska Anchorage at Alaska (late)
