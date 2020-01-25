MANKATO — With his team down by three goals, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings pulled goaltender Dryden McKay for an extra attacker with 6:35 remaining in Saturday’s game against Bemidji State.
Asked if that was a personal record, Hastings said, “That is. ... I think.”
The strategy nearly worked, as the third-ranked Mavericks scored twice, bringing the sellout crowd of 5,232 to life. But they couldn’t get the equalizer, and the Beavers upset them 4-2 for a WCHA series split at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks have scored twice with the goalie pulled to tie a game and force overtime, so what was there to lose in trying to get three?
“We hadn’t cracked the egg in 53 ½ minutes,” Hastings said. “We wanted to change momentum a little bit. I believe in the group we’ve got on the bench. Thought we’d change fortune a little bit, see if we could get one, get the crowd into it and try to go from there.”
Dallas Gerads scored with 4:01 left in the game, and Charlie Gerard made it a one-goal game with 2:27 to play.
The Mavericks had a couple of good looks after that, but those goals were the only pucks on 50 shots to get by Bemidji State goaltender Zach Driscoll, who almost single-handedly snapped the Mavericks’ eight-game winning streak.
Twenty of Driscoll’s 48 saves came in the second period alone.
“It was a snowstorm in the second period,” Beavers coach Tom Serratore said. “Drisky played good. We weathered some storms there, there’s no doubt.”
Driscoll got support with a goal in each period — one from Alex Ierullo, a power-play goal from Nick Cardelli and one from Tyler Kirkup — and led 3-0 before the Mavericks made their desperation push.
Cardelli added an empty-netter that all but sealed the Beavers' victory with 50 seconds remaining.
“You’ve got to be a little bit harder,” Hastings said. “If you’re putting up 45, 50, 55 (shots) and you’ve still got zip, that’s not good enough. And our guys know that.
“Our effort was there, our execution was off a little bit, but I want to give Driscoll credit. He was exceptional tonight.”
Driscoll outdueled Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay, who entered the weekend tops in the country in most goaltending categories but allowed three goals on 17 shots.
“I want to back my guy because — What game are we at? — and that’s one of the first times,” Hastings said. “I think he’s been unbelievable.
“I think he’d want the second one back. But the thing that’s great about Dryden: He wants them all back. That’s why he’s such a good goaltender.”
Playing before the fifth-largest crowd in MSU history, the Mavericks were without injured centers Marc Michaelis and Jake Jaremko for the third game in a row.
Although they came from behind to win the previous two, including Friday's 3-2 victory, they were unable to extend their WCHA lead over second-place Bemidji State, which remained at six points — where it was before the series began. Each team has eight games remaining, including a series against each other on Feb. 28-29 at Bemidji to close out the regular season.
“They’re in the driver’s seat,” Serratore said of the Mavericks. “We’re not talking about a league championship. Mankato, they’re the team. They’re so strong right now. What have they lost, four games?"
The Mavericks (23-4-1, 17-3-0 in WCHA) go back on the road this week for a series Friday and Saturday at Alaska Anchorage.
"We need to grow from this," Hastings said. "We’ll get back to work on Monday. I don’t want them hanging their heads. Bemidji’s a good hockey team. We lost the game. We don’t like losing home games. We don’t."
