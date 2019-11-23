MANKATO — Kiki Radke scored two goals and had two assists for Bemidji State, which defeated Minnesota State 5-2 for a WCHA women's hockey series sweep at the Mankato Civic Center.
Kelsey King and Madison Oelkers scored goals for the Mavericks. Jordan Jackson had two assists.
The Beavers outshot the Mavericks 32-22. Bemidji State goalie Lauren Bench made 20 saves. Abigail Levy stopped 17 of 22 shots for MSU, and Calla Frank stopped 10 of 10.
The Mavericks (6-8-2, 2-8-2 in WCHA) will play in Vermont's Windjammer Classic on Friday and Saturday. They'll face Clarkson in the first round and either Penn State or Vermont after that.
