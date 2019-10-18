The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato Marathon weekend kicked off Friday with the Mankato Marathon 5K at Minnesota State.
Ben Broze won the race with a time of 18:25. His pace was 5:56.
On the women’s side, Jill Nolta of Mankato was first across the line at 19:18. Nolta took third overall with a pace of 6:13.
The rest of men’s top five included Brad Mitchell (19:10), Evan MacLean (19:33), John Soucheray (19:50) and Brad Pederson (20:00).
Cara Hansen (20:38), Jennifer Bromeland (21:02), Eve Anderson (21:34), and Amber Hollerich (21:48) rounded out the women’s top five.
There were 694 finishers Friday night.
The full marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. today. The 10K begins at 8 a.m., while the half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. All races will begin from Parking Lot 21 on the MSU campus.
Awards for the half marathon will be at 11:45 a.m. at the stage inside the post race area. The full marathon award ceremony is at 12:30 p.m. at the same location.
Visit www.mankatomarathon.com for more details.
