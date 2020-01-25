MANKATO — After having its four-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the Minnesota State men's basketball team relied on a solid effort from its bench to get past Augustana 89-77 Saturday in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
"There was a huge change in just 24 hours," Mavericks' coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We were stagnant last night and didn't seem to have any energy at all. We got away from what we usually do to be successful and that's play inside out.
"When we share the ball, we're a pretty good basketball team. Our bench was outstanding and that was huge for us. I thought Carter Asche had a great night and Landon Wolfe coming in as a freshman and doing what he did was critical. Malik (Willingham) continues to play well off the bench too."
Minnesota State (11-9 overall, 9-5 in NSIC) used a 3-point barrage — a pair from senior guard Kevin Krieger along with one each by Asche, Wolfe and Willingham — to snap a 13-13 tie and take a 28-13 advantage 11 minutes into the contest. MSU, which outscored the Vikings 27-4 off the bench, saw their lead dwindle to 42-31 before freshman guard Corvon Seales buried a 32-footer at the buzzer.
"We just wanted to bounce back after taking that tough loss last night in a game we felt we should have won," Seales, who ended up with a team-best 19 points, said. "Everyone has the confidence in me to make the right plays. That play at the end of the half was supposed to be a hand-off, but they took it away so I was able to raise up and get it over the top the defender.
"We tried to key in on their transition because we knew they like to run a lot. We wanted to make them score in the half court and that's exactly what we did."
Augustana (12-8, 7-7) looked like it was dead in the water when back-to-back triples from Seales along with Asche's long top-of-the key three and Cameron Kirksey's three-point play off a jump-hook expanded the lead to 68-49 with 9:02 remaining. However, the Vikings went on a 14-2 surge to pull within 70-63 on sophomore guard Matt Todd's 3-pointer with 5:44 to go.
Kirksey, the Mavericks' leading scorer, who was played only just over 19 minutes due to foul trouble, then went on a seven-point flurry — a three-point play off a strong inside move, a 16-footer off the left side and a nifty baseline spin move and banker — before 14 free throws over the final three minutes iced things. Minnesota State converted 22 of 25 foul shots compared to the Vikings' 25 of 30.
"We came out really focused knowing we had to put in a good effort after that disappointing effort last night," Wolfe, who tallied 10 points, said. "I just try to come in and play with some confidence to do whatever I can to help the team. We shared the ball really well in building that lead and we also played smart defensively."
Kirksey finished with 16 points for the winners while Krieger chipped in 11 points. Sophomore center Kelby Kramer totaled 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds while Asche nailed a trio of 3-pointers in scoring 11 points. Todd, a 10 of 24 shooter, paced the Vikings with a game-high 30 points while sophomore guard Dylan LeBrun put through 17 and Tyler Riemersma netted 16 points to go along with 12 boards.
Minnesota State, which has now won eight of its last 10 games, goes on the road for games at Minnesota State-Moorhead and Northern State next week.
