MANKATO — Evan Berkey's three-run home run snapped a 1-1 tie Thursday night at ISG Field as the Mankato MoonDogs rode a solid seven-inning pitching performance from Nolan Pender to an 8-3 Northwoods League win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies before 1,457 fans.
Pender, a right-hander from Bellarmine University, and Mud Puppies' left-hander Jack Liffrig dueled through five innings before the MoonDogs (15-8) jumped on two relief pitchers for a trio of runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Liffrig allowed one run on five hits while getting 12-ground ball outs. Pender gave up one run on four hits while fanning seven and walking none.
"We were kind of slow with the bats early on," Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. "Their left-hander was doing a good job of keeping his slider down and we were kind of fishing for it to hit a bunch of ground balls to the left side. Berkey really catapulted us with that home run and our pitching was outstanding all night.
"Nolan Pender's whole deal is to throw strikes and get ahead. When he's ahead in the count, he doesn't get hit much and that's what he did tonight. We're winning, but the most encouraging thing is the guys we have. These guys show up every day and are very professional in getting their work in. I just keep my hands off and don't have to micromanage everything."
After Pender set down 12 of the first 13 hitters, the MoonDogs took advantage of a throwing error to take a 1-0 lead when first baseman Jack Costello's bullet into left field got by the left-fielder to score Berkey. The Mud Puppies (3-14) tied things in the fifth, setting up Berkey's three-run blast over the left-center field fence. Adam Fogel singled and Matthew Higgins walked to get things going.
"It was a crucial part in the game and I was looking to see something elevated," Berkey said. "I found something up and I put a good short swing on it. I think coming off the loss last night that it was the spark we needed to maybe put us on a good winning streak.
"I showed up a little late for the party, but ever since I've been here, I am having a lot of fun."
Mankato put up four runs in the sixth to expand its lead to 8-1 before Thomas Bruss and Vince Reilly each gave up a run while getting five strikeouts over the final two frames. Shortstop Jack Wilson and third baseman Preston Clifford ripped RBI singles in the fourth-inning surge while Costello and Berkey chipped in sacrifice flies.
"I definitely threw better in the zone than I have been," Pender said. "Everything was working for me. I had a really good bite with my slider and my change-up was going way down and out. It felt like their hitters didn't have a chance tonight. I had a lot of weak contact tonight. I think in the first three innings I broke like five bats so that made it pretty easy to get outs.
"Our pitching staff is very dedicated to the game. All of our starters go out and give it all they got every night. We're blessed to have a lot of pitchers who can command their pitchers every day."
Both teams ended up with eight hits as Clifford tallied two for the winners. Mankato stranded eight runners compared to the Puppies' four.
The two teams play again Friday at 6:35 p.m.
