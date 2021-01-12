MANKATO -- There's only one football, and for the last few seasons, it was Joe Beschorner's job to decide where it went in the Minnesota State offense.
With record-setting offensive players like running back Nate Gunn and receiver Shane Zylstra, it might have been a tough job to coordinate the high-powered offense, but he said it was pretty easy.
"We wouldn't have had all the success if Nate or Shane, or any of the other players, didn't set aside personal accolades for team success," Beschorner said. "It takes everyone in the program, the coaches, players, administration, support personnel, to have success, and there was never any selfishness. Everybody at Minnesota State takes their role seriously and they will continue to have success."
After five seasons as the Mavericks' offensive coordinator, Beschorner, 42, is leaving to coach running backs at North Dakota State. NDSU plays in the Football Championship Subdivision formerly known as Division 1AA, and has won eight of the last nine national championships.
"It's bittersweet," Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. "I'm happy for him and his family, starting a new chapter in his life and advancing his career. He's a phenomenal coach."
During Beschorner's five seasons at Minnesota State, the Mavericks are 58-8, have won four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships and made four NCAA postseason appearances, including a trip to the national championship game last season.
"My family and I have had an amazing time at Minnesota State," Beschorner said. "We were welcomed into the community, and we've made many relationships that will truly last forever. It's been a blast."
Beschorner's offenses have established several Minnesota State records. Last season, the Mavericks set records for (7,766 yards), rushing yards (4,246) and points per game (47.5).
The Mavericks ranked fourth in Division II in total offense last season.
"He was great at putting guys in position to succeed," Hoffner said. "He did an exceptional job of taking a phenomenal running back like Nate Gunn and a phenomenal receiver like Shane Zylstra and do both of them justice."
Hoffner said it's possible he could promote from within or look outside the program to replace Beschorner, and he hopes to move rapidly. Offensive line coach Collin Prosser was the co-offensive coordinator at Morningside College in 2013-2014.
Hoffner has lost five assistant coaches since last season: Beschorner, Chad Henning, Austin Dickinson, Alex Johnson and Kyle Weiss. Hoffner said he's been given the green light to fill all of those positions.
On Tuesday, the Mavericks began team activities, preparing for possible scrimmages or games this spring.
