Bethany Lutheran athletic director Don Westphal said he’ll never forget that day in mid-March, down in Arizona watching the baseball and softball teams compete in their annual southern trip, when the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down.
He was on the phone for five hours that day, with officials from Bethany Lutheran and the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, trying to figure out how to go forward.
“We’ve been trying to catch up ever since,” he said. “We’re constantly trying to catch the snowball running down the hill. It’s frustrating because we’re dealing with something here that we haven’t had to deal with before.”
With less than a month before athletes begin to report to campus for fall sports practices, there still remains a lot of uncertainty about the ability to conduct athletic competitions. Testing protocols have been developed and schedules modified to address the issue, which seemingly changes daily.
Last week, the NCAA announced some guidelines for the return of sports, including daily self-health checks; use of face coverings and social distancing during training, competitions and outside activities; testing athletes within 72 hours of competition in high-risk sports; and following local health standards.
The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference is still planning to offer fall sports, with some modifications, and none of the universities have announced any intention of not having fall sports.
The volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer is scheduled to play only conference games, with modified six-team postseason tournaments. The soccer teams may play two additional “nonconference” games against conference opponents or other programs that follow similar safety protocols. Volleyball teams may schedule three additional competitions under the same conditions.
Men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country competitions will be limited to UMAC teams, with the conference championships remaining as originally scheduled.
The volleyball team has cancelled four games at the Ripon College Quadrangular, two games at the Macalester Invite, four games at the Central College tournament and two nonconference games. The season is scheduled to open Sept. 15 against Martin Luther at New Ulm.
The women’s soccer team cancelled its season-opening weekend Sept. 4 against Concordia and Sept. 5 against against Presentation. The Vikings also cancelled a Sept. 19 match at Grinnell College. The men’s soccer team has also cancelled nonconference matches against Presentation on Sept. 5, Bethel on Sept. 12, Grinnell on Sept. 19 and Hamline on Sept. 23.
“Everybody would rather play a full season,” Bethany men’s soccer coach Derick Lyngholm said. “But when you look at baseball and softball losing their entire seasons last spring, we’re feeling fortunate for what we have.”
Lyngholm said there are 18 international students in the soccer program so he’s not sure if there will be any problems with those students returning to Mankato. Some international students have stayed at Bethany since March, unable to return to their home countries.
Bethany athletes are set to report on Aug. 20, with competitions scheduled to begin no earlier than Sept. 12. For the first two weeks of practice, all athletes will be kept in groups of no more than 11 players, followed by one week of full-team practices, provided everyone stays healthy.
“You kind of get used to how summers go, but this has been different with everyone training on their own,” Lyngholm said. “It’s going to be really nice when we get the balls out and actually do something as a team.”
Some Bethany athletes are starting to return to campus, taking advantage of the reopening of athletic facilities. Athletes must sign a daily health questionnaire to use campus facilities.
Westphal said that all athletes will need to be tested but he’s not sure how often. At $100 per test, those costs are substantial, especially at the Division III level. There also needs to be a plan in place for contact tracing once a player has a positive test, and Westphal said the university’s partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System has been helpful in developing strategies.
There is still some talk about moving competitions to the spring, allowing medical professionals more time to get a grasp on the virus. Westphal said that presents challenges for game-management and training staffs, but he’s confident that Bethany could handle it, given the facilities.
“I’m optimistic about the fall, and certainly we’re planning on that,” Westphal said. “But testing and contact tracing are two big questions that need to be answered.”
