MANKATO — Senior shortstop Ben Hopper and senior left-handed pitcher Conor Merton took vastly different routes in finding significant roles on this season's Bethany Lutheran baseball team.
Sunday afternoon at ISG Field, the duo sparked the Vikings (25-9) to a 7-3 win over Crown College in the championship game of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament and a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Hopper ripped three hits, scored two runs and smacked a two-run home run, while Merton tossed a four-hitter, striking out four and walking three in firing 60 strikes in 104 pitches. It was the Vikings' 17th win in their last 18 games and produced the school's third UMAC tournament title and first since 2019.
"We haven't had mass quantities of home runs this year, but we've got guys who have hit big homers for us," Bethany coach Ryan Kragh said. "We've got a lot of guys who get on base and we've stolen a lot of bases so that part of our game has been awesome.
"We recruited Conor and sold him on the family atmosphere and the chance to come here and pitch. He's been a bulldog and pitched in some very big games for this program. His effort today against one of the better hitting teams in the conference was unbelievable. Ben is a stud, both offensively and defensively, for us. He hit a big homer today for us. He's kind of a quiet kid but he brings it every day and finds a way to help us out."
While Hopper came to Bethany from Mankato West, Merton arrived three years ago after growing up in Perth, Australia, and pitching a season at a junior college. His nine-inning gem upped his record to 5-1 on the season.
Hopper, a smooth-fielding four-year regular, had a terrific post-season and is currently hitting around .370.
"I played with some guys who transferred to Bethany so I took their word, and what coach Kragh has done with this program is pretty unbelievable," Merton said. "I wanted to be a part of a family away from my own family so I don't regret my decision at all. This is my final season here so I am glad to go out like this.
"They're a solid group of hitters and I did well to limiting damage. Full credit to my teammates for putting up runs when I needed them. This was an all-around good team win. I just pitch to contact and execute pitches to be effective. ... Coach Kragh really stresses doing the little things right and that's what we've done."
Bethany chased Polars' starter Aidan Volk-Specht after one inning after Matt Verdugo walked, Hopper chopped a single into right field and junior right fielder Liam Peterson belted a three-run blast over the left-field fence.
"I just try to focus on pitches I can drive," Peterson said. "I feel confident with two strikes and I like to hit curve balls that are up and that's exactly what I did. I am just glad we got off two a hot start. The biggest thing with this team is that everyone one of us are fighters. Whether it's the No. 9 hitter, the No. 4 hitter or the guys on end of the bench making sure we're staying up.
"Conor is a leader in how he pitched and competes. He competed his heart out today and it showed. Our coaching staff prepares us so well and I couldn't be more proud to play for a program that practices what they preach. I play for the logo on the front of my shirt and honor for the number on the back."
Bethany expanded its lead to 5-0 in the fifth frame when Verdugo singled in front of sophomore first baseman Aidan Russell's blast well over the right-field fence.
After Howie Harron's two-out, three-run bomb cut the margin to 5-3 in the sixth, No. 9 hitter Eli Fest's lead-off single an inning later set up Hopper's two-run homer. Fest tallied two of the Vikings' 10 hits.
"We had a great win against them last time and a good series with them earlier," Hopper said. "We were putting a lot of faith in our pitcher and everyone has his back the whole game. We were really feeling it at the plate today. We were getting the pitches we were looking for and then doing something with them. Our defense knows Merton is going to throw strikes and we were ready to play defense behind him. ... This team has really come together and I am excited to be a part of it."
The Vikings find out their NCAA schedule on Monday.
