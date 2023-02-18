MANKATO — On Friday, the Bethany Lutheran men's basketball team celebrated its first Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
On Saturday, the Vikings had to get back to work, with more goals still attainable this season.
The Vikings wrapped up the regular season with an 80-71 victory over North Central in a UMAC game Saturday at the Sports & Fitness Center. The Vikings were ranked fifth in the region last week, but it will likely take a victory in the conference tournament, and the automatic berth, to advance to the NCAA tournament.
"Step 1 of the journey," Bethany senior center Hunter Nielsen said. "Now, we move on to Step 2."
It took a while for the Vikings, who average more than 91 points, to find an offensive rhythm, trailing 16-8 after eight minutes.
"It was such an emotional night (Friday), and North Central had a lot to play for today," Bethany coach Pat Garvin said. "I was afraid that this was how the game was going to start. I thought in the second half, we played more like we can."
Justin Schrupp came off the bench with a pair of 3-pointers as the Vikings took the lead at 20-18. An 8-0 run, with four points from Drew Sagedahl, pushed the Vikings' lead to 32-24, but Bethany didn't score for the final 4:50 of the half, allowing North Central to lead 33-32 at the break.
"It took us a while to get going," Nielsen said. "I think we found our game in the second half."
Jax Madson had seven points in the first two minutes of the second half to get the Vikings going, and Xavier Patterson had consecutive field goals as Bethany led 50-43. But North Central had an answer, and a 12-4 run put the Rams up 55-54 with 9 minutes to go.
The game was tied at 60 with seven minutes remaining when Nielsen, a 6-foot-8 senior center who plans to return for a fifth season, took over.
He blocked a shot and then scored on a hook shot at the other end. He intercepted a lob, then ran the court to take a perfect feed from Madson for a dunk.
"He's our energy, heart guy," Garvin said. "That block was unbelievable, and that's what we need from him, to be the rim protector."
Nielsen scored again in the lane and made three free throws as the lead grew to 79-67 in the final minute. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Madson also scored 17 points to go with five assists, and Mason Ackley had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Vikings shot 68.0% in the second half.
"This weekend, two packed house against quality opponents ... that's what college basketball is about at this time of the year," Garvin said. "We're a team that scores a lot of points, but we've also given up a lot of points. I think this showed the guys that we can win with defense. At tournament time, there's going to be games you need to win with defense."
Bethany (21-4, 12-2 in UMAC) is the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament and will host Minnesota-Morris in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's super exciting, and we don't take this for granted," Nielsen said. "Not everyone gets to go to practice tomorrow. We need to stay hungry and keep working."
