MANKATO — The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball program is in a better place than it was four years ago.
That’s why athletic director Don Westphal wants to move quickly, but smartly, to replace Matt Fletcher, hoping to continue the program’s momentum.
“I think our tradition of success in men’s basketball and the recent success, I anticipate we’ll see a lot of interest in this job,” Westphal said. “My goal is to start looking at applications next week. From a student retention and recruiting standpoint, we want to move fast, but we’re still going to do our due diligence and get the right person for Bethany basketball.”
On Monday, Fletcher accepted the head coaching job at Concordia-St. Paul, moving up to a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. He was 76-33 in four seasons at Bethany, taking the team to the NCAA tournament in two of the last three seasons.
He came to Bethany after three years as an assistant at Upper Iowa, another Division II program in the Northern Sun, and that’s one path for Bethany.
“I’ve had success with that so it’s not something that scares me off,” Westphal said. “College experience is valuable. The recruiting component is critical as coaches need to connect with student-athletes more through social media.”
Westphal said he heard from nearly 20 interested coaches in the first 24 hours after the job was posted. Calls continue to come in every day, mostly from college coaches in the Upper Midwest or someone who’s making a call of reference for another coach.
Bethany assistant coach Nick Perrin said Wednesday that he would be following Fletcher to Concordia-St. Paul.
Another candidate could be Minnesota State assistant Pat Garvin, who played at Bethany from 2009 to 2013. Garvin, 29, who grew up in Jackson, coached as an assistant for one season at Bethany and one at Minnesota State before getting an assistant job at Benedictine University, an NAIA program at Mesa, Arizona. He returned to Minnesota State in 2017.
Darren Tighe, who has been the head coach at Mayville State, an NAIA program, for the last three seasons and Ridgewater Community College for two seasons, was an assistant at Bethany from 2007 to 2011. Mayville State is 62-25 in Tighe’s three seasons with three trips to the national tournament.
Tighe was one of the finalists at Concordia-St. Paul.
Bethany was 21-7 last season, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second time in the last three seasons. In 2018, the Vikings upset St. John’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Only one of Bethany’s top 10 scorers last season was a senior.
Nicollet guard Riley Hulke, who scored 2,273 points in his high-school career, had committed to Bethany last month. He said he was shocked when he got the news of Fletcher’s departure on Monday, and he’s waiting to see how that might affect his situation.
“I’m still committed to Bethany,” Hulke said. “I loved it there; I loved their style. I knew at some point that (Fletcher) would leave for a better job, but I was hoping that it wouldn’t be in my time.”
Hulke said he had been offered by Jamestown State, and he had considered Dakota State, Wisconsin-River Falls and Ridgewater Community College before choosing Bethany.
“I’m going to see how this plays out,” Hulke said. “But I’m happy for (Fletcher). He deserves (the new job).”
Westphal said he’s not sure how he’ll conduct interviews or campus visits during the coaching search. He’s waiting to hear from medical professionals and government officials about when, or if, it will be safe to bring candidates to campus.
“I would prefer that, but we’ll have to see what happens,” he said.
Bethany also has openings as strength and conditioning coordinator and women’s golf coach.
