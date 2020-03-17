MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College on Tuesday canceled its remaining sports seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The cancellation, effective immediately, includes all practices and competitions, as well as non-traditional seasons, for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
On Thursday, the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships, and on Monday, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, of which Bethany is a member, voted to cancel all remaining regular-season conference contests as well as its postseason tournament and championship events for spring sports.
The NCAA will provide a waiver for spring athletes seeking an extra year of eligibility.
"As we have continued to monitor the daily COVID-19 updates from federal, state, and local sources, we have decided to cancel any remaining athletic activities for the 2019-20 academic year," said Bethany athletic directror Don Westphal said in a release. "Without question, this was an extremely difficult decision for myself and other college administrators. The dedication and commitment our student-athletes demonstrate representing Bethany has always been a vital aspect of their higher education experience and our mission. However, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and all who support their efforts have led us to take this action."
