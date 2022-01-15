MANKATO — If the Bethany Lutheran men's basketball team is going to move forward in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference standings, the Vikings are going to need to cure their defensive woes.
Saturday afternoon at the Sports and Fitness Center, Bethany's talented offensive attack built a 34-17 first-half lead against first-place Northwestern. However, the Eagles exploded for 58 second-half points on their way to a 96-92 victory.
"That's two nights in a row that we played great in the first half and then never got clicking in the second half," Bethany coach Pat Garvin said. "We lose our tempo a little bit offensively and then lose our bite defensively. We led for over 70 minutes over two nights and we go 0-2. It's there and we're fully capable of it.
"We need to keep believing but we have to go out there and do it. We need to get stops on the defensive end. Our ball screen coverage has been terrible. We need to guard the ball better and just overall have more fight."
Bethany (6-9 overall, 2-3 in UMAC) shot out to its huge early lead behind two long-range triples and 15-footer from junior guard Justin Schrupp along with senior wing Jared Milinkovich's seven-point flurry. Senior guard Brian Smith added a 3-pointer and 8-foot runner in the surge while senior guard Cire Mayfield nailed a pair of 3-pointers.
"We played at the pace we wanted to at the start," Milinkovich, who tallied 16 points and seven rebounds, said. "We had the spacing we needed and our shooters were knocking them down, but we just couldn't end it with a big enough run. It seems like we kind of shut down offensively when teams go on their runs. ... We know we've got it but we just have to close it out to get wins."
Northwestern (11-4, 5-0) closed the gap to 47-39 at the break after a 14-2 run that featured a trio of 3-pointers from senior sharp-shooter Caleb Waldeck.
"We started out the game really well," Smith, who ended up with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists, said. "We came out aggressive and with a lot of energy. We really bought in defensively during that stretch. We were able to get stops and then get out in transition which is our game.
"They're a very well disciplined team on both ends of the court and there's a lot of tradition with them. We've been preaching all year about defense and when we figure that out we're going to become a much better team. We know what the issue is and we know what it's going to take to fix it."
After Henry Fahnbulleh's top of the key trifecta and Caleb Hoilen's three-point play off a strong inside move put the Eagles in front 64-63, Milinkovich's driving 8-footer and Smith's transition 3-pointer gave the Vikings their final lead with 11:03 to go. Bethany pulled within one on three different occasions, but Waldek's shooting prowess along with 10 free throws put things away.
"We wanted to come in here with a lot of energy and put on a show for the big crowd," Mayfield, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists, said. "Things weren't so good for us in the second half. We just need to stay disciplined and play through it when we're tired. There were times when they'd make a run and it would just kill our energy. ... We don't have a lot of flaws offensively when we execute like we're capable of."
Schrupp chipped in 14 points for the Vikings, who put through 14 of 37 from beyond the arc and 36 of 82 overall for 43.9 percent. Waldeck led all scorers with 26 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.