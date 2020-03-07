ARDEN HILLS — One night after the biggest win in program history, the Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball team had a little trouble getting started.
And finishing.
Wisconsin-Oshkosh scored 18 straight points to open the fourth quarter and defeated Bethany Lutheran 67-60 in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday. On Friday, the Vikings (24-4) upset No. 6-ranked Bethel 62-58 for the first NCAA victory for Bethany or any member of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
“People on the outside might have looked at (Friday’s win) and thought it was a fluke,” Bethany coach Lyle Jones said. “But we’re a tough team that plays great defense, and we did that again tonight.”
The Vikings made only 2 of 10 shots in the first quarter, and committed seven turnovers, as Oshkosh took a 15-6 lead.
But the Vikings found some offense in the second quarter, with Emily Skrien and Abby Olson hitting 3-pointers in an 8-0 run to finish the half for a 29-27 lead. Bethany was 8 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, in the second quarter.
Olson scored Bethany’s first 10 points of the third quarter, pushing her team up 39-33. Skrien and Laura Ellinghuysen each hit 3-pointers as the margin grew to 52-40 by the end of the third quarter.
Oshkosh scored 18 straight to take the lead to start the fourth quarter, but Kenlie Pytleski’s 3-pointer cut the margin to 58-56 with 2:10 to play.
However, the Vikings scored just eight points in the fourth quarter, while allowing 27.
“We were switching between man and zone (defenses), and there were a couple of times that we lost our assignments,” Jones said. “But that happens. It was a good, close game.”
Olson, who scored 21 against Bethel, finished with 18 points, and Hanna Geistfeld had 14 points and eight rebounds.
