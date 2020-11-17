As the sports world continues to push forward amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s become clear that the leagues with the most financial resources have an advantage.
Bubbles, constant testing and elaborate contact tracing protocols have allowed big-time sports to return, and for the most part, avoid major outbreaks.
However, those things don’t come as easy when it comes to Division lll athletics. With Bethany Lutheran and Gustavus Adolphus still hoping to get competitions in this school year, both universities are hard at work trying to make sure there’s a safe and affordable way to do it.
“I’m optimistically confident,” Gustavus athletic director Tom Brown said about being able to make it through athletic seasons amid the pandemic. “Our conference athletic directors and presidents are really pushing to make sure our student athletes have that opportunity.”
Testing costs will be one of the key factors, and both schools are closely monitoring what those might be.
Throughout the last several months, NCAA guidance has been three tests per week for athletes in high-risk indoor sports like basketball and hockey, a daunting number for smaller schools.
However, the NCAA released updated guidance last week that could possibly allow athletes in high-risk indoor sports to be tested just once per week, a scenario that would give schools like Bethany and Gustavus an easier path forward.
“We haven’t even analyzed fully what the total cost of the tests would be. That has been changing almost weekly,” Brown said. “We’re still hoping there will be less expensive testing because more tests will be available when we get closer to the actual competitions. So we’re holding out hope (the price) will come down to where we all can afford it just as easy as the big Division l schools and Division ll schools can.”
Bethany athletic director Don Westphal echoed this sentiment, saying that it will be difficult but feasible.
“If that’s what needs to happen for us to play a sport, then we’ll take that challenge on,” Westphal said of testing. “At times, it’s going to be a reallocation of some money, because there’s been some budgeted money in terms of supporting these sports that hasn’t been spent in the fall.”
Both schools had no fall sports, as the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and Upper Midwest Athletic Conference each postponed those seasons to the spring.
In Division lll, schools were given 114 possible contact days with student-athletes, and those can be used throughout the school year. Because of this, teams at Bethany and Gustavus have been holding organized team activities throughout the fall, although those workouts haven’t looked the way they would in normal times.
When it comes to a timeline for a return to play, both the UMAC and MIAC won’t have competitions until 2021. Brown pointed to February as a possible start date for MIAC events, while Westphal said the UMAC is hoping to resume conference play “after the first of the year,” but there’s still uncertainty if competitions in January would be possible.
“There’s no denying it’s a test beyond measure of patience,” Westphal said of all the planning that’s going into athletic seasons. “The student-athletes are frustrated, but they get it.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.