MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran split its final two games of the Vikings Classic softball tournament Thursday, defeating Gustavus Adolphus 3-1 and losing to Concordia 4-0 at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Zoe Kinakin, Eden Ambrose and Emma Young had RBIs in the victory over Gustavus, the first for Bethany. Kassidy Cunningham pitched a complete game and struck out three.
The Vikings had only three hits against Concordia, including a triple by Ana Christofferson.
Bethany (6-10) hosts Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday, March 27.
Gustavus Adolphus
The Gusties lost to Bethany Lutheran 3-1 and defeated Finlandia 6-1 at the Vikings Classic at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Against Bethany, Amanda Merket had an RBI. Ashley Neuenfeldt pitched a complete game, allowing four hits with a strikeout.
Sierra Meyer was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs in the win over Finlandia. Piper Otto was 2 for 3, and Madelyn Mueller had two hits and two RBIs. Otto pitched six innings to get the win, allowing five hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts.
Gustavus (3-3) plays a doubleheader on Saturday at Northwestern.
