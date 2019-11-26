MENOMONIE, WIS. -- Jared Milinkovich scored 22 points, including the clinching free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining as Bethany Lutheran defeated Wisconsin-Stout 103-99 in a nonconference men's basketball game Tuesday.
The Vikings led by 11 with 1:07 to play before Stout rallied.
Cire Mayfield had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Trenton Krueger and Justin Schrupp each scored 12 points, and Brian Smith added 10.
The Vikings shot 48.6% from field, including 12 of 28 from 3-point range. The Vikings got 34 points from bench players.
Bethany (3-2) begins play in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Martin Luther.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.