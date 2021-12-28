MANKATO — Last year just didn’t feel right for Art Westphal.
For more than two decades, the Christmas holidays included a high school boys basketball tournament for Westphal, the former Bethany Lutheran athletic director and baseball and basketball coach and tournament director for the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament.
“I really missed it a lot,” Westphal said. “For 22 years, the day after Christmas meant going to the gym to make sure everything was ready. I’m excited to work with the coaches and (activities directors) on final details. Last year, it always felt like I should have been doing something (after Christmas), but it was something that was out of anyone’s control.”
The 23rd annual holiday basketball tournament returns to Bethany this week after missing last year due to the pandemic. The Minnesota State High School League advised against multiple-team tournaments last season, but many of those events are back this season.
There are girls tournaments this week at St. Peter, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Blue Earth Area. Tri-City United is hosting a boys and girls tournament.
The Mankato East girls are playing in the Bemidji tournament, and the Mankato West girls are playing at St. Peter. The West boys are playing at the Tartan tournament.
The St. Clair girls are going to a tournament at Southwest Minnesota State at Marshall, and Maple River’s and Waseca’s girls teams, and the Waseca boys, are playing in a tournament hosted by Winona State.
The Bethany tournament begins on Tuesday with Maple River (6-0) vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (5-2) and Fairmont (2-3) vs. St. Croix Lutheran (1-2) in one bracket and St. Clair (4-1) vs. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (2-1) and Mankato Loyola (4-1) vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran (1-5) in the other bracket.
The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday, with the championship game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MVL won the last tournament in 2019, making the Chargers the defending champions, and Loyola is the only Class A program in the field.
“On paper, it looks like maybe Maple River is the team to beat, but over the years, I’ve seen a lot of different things happen in this tournament,” Westphal said. “I think it’s harder to predict because I didn’t see these teams last year. Usually, I watch all these games, and the junior varsity games, so I have some idea of what these teams have.”
Westphal said as much as he enjoys the games, he also relishes the time he can spend talking with coaches, some veterans and other younger ones, and officials, many of whom have worked the tournament for several years.
Westphal is looking forward to having Dan Ireland and Gene Glynn, the co-coaches at St. Clair, back in the tournament. Glynn coached at Loyola from 1989-92, and Ireland took over after that and coached the Crusaders until 2004. Ireland also coached at St. Clair from 2007-2011.
“This keeps me connected in a lot of ways,” Westphal said. “I get to stay connected with the high school coaches and the officials. I enjoy the camaraderie. I like watching the officials work, and talk with them before and after the games. And (the tournament) connects a lot of people to Bethany who might not get to our campus otherwise.”
The tournament began in 1998, and the scoring record of 43, set by Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop guard Jim Alexander in the first game of the 1998 tournament, still stands.
“I’m hoping we get good crowds,” Westphal said. “I think our set up, with two gyms going, is special. A lot of coaches have said we get a ‘section tournament’ feel to the games.”
