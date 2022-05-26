MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran triple jumper Jake Marzinske could feel the storm rolling in on a gloomy day last week in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.
He already had a leap of 14.49 meters at the last-chance NCAA qualifier event and was in first place ahead of finals, but that mark wasn’t going to cut it. It had to be a touch better to reach the national meet.
“Things were starting to look a little dicey,” Marzinske said. “I was wondering if I was going to get all my jumps in or get enough tries to get a high enough jump.
“Luckily I did.”
On his second to last attempt of the day, the final one before the incoming storm forced everyone off the track, Marzinske put down a personal-record leap of 14.74 meters, good enough to qualify for the national meet.
Had he not qualified with that leap, he would’ve had to do his final jump cold after the weather delay. He ended up skipping his final try, as he had already qualified.
Marzinske, a sophomore, is the first Bethany Lutheran athlete to make the national meet. He’ll be seeded 13th.
“We’re a very young program,” said Marzinske, whose sisters also competed in track at Bethany. “I’ll always be the first one. I find it really cool that I can say that.”
Marzinske’s season started late after a bout with COVID-19 forced him to miss the first two indoor meets back in January.
Once he got rolling again, Marzinske ended up jumping less in meets than he’s done in previous years. Instead of triple jumping each weekend, he only did it every two weeks, which he feels allowed him to be better in peak season.
He did hurdles at the meets where he didn’t jump, and avoided doing both in the same meet when possible.
“Triple jump is a taxing event on the legs,” Marzinske said. “Not doing it all the time, I feel like helped me recover faster.”
Marzinske arrived at the site of the meet in Geneva, Ohio, on Wednesday, but he doesn’t compete until Saturday.
He’s excited to have some time to see the sights and enjoy the experience before the actual competition.
“The competition — the level it’ll be at is something I’ve never experienced before,” Marzinske said. “It’s a really special meet. I’m really glad I got here.”
Gustavus Adolphus
Senior Elizabeth Donnelly and juniors Birgen Nelson and Annika Poe will compete at the NCAA III meet at Geneva, Ohio.
Donnelly will compete in the 800-meter run, where she’s seeded ninth in 2:10.56.
Nelson will compete in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. She is seeded No. 1 in the 100 hurdles at 13.71 and fourth in the 400 at 1:00.64. Nelson is a returning All-American in both races after taking second in the 100 and fifth in the 400 last season.
Poe is seeded seventh in the shot put at 46-feet-11 1/4.
Minnesota State
The Mavericks will be well-represented at the NCAA II Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at Allendale, Michigan.
The women’s team, which won a national championship in indoor track in March, will have 10 individuals and a relay competing.
Sophomore Denisha Cartwright will compete in three individual events: 100 hurdles, 100 dash, 200 dash and 4x100 relay. She is seeded first in the 100 hurdles (13.28), fifth in the 100 dash (11.41) and ninth in the 200 dash (23.64).
Sophomore Makayla Jackson will also be competing in three events. She is seeded third in the 100 dash (11.40), seventh in the 200 dash (23.53) and first in the long jump at 21-7 1/2.
Cartwright, Jackson, sophomore Rose Cramer and sophomore Ja’Cey Simmons will compete in the 4x100 relay.
Cramer will also compete in the 200 dash, where she is ranked 19th at 23.84.
Senior Brea Perron will compete in two events. She is seeded sixth in the shot put at 49-3/4 and eighth in the hammer throw at 194-4. Senior Katie Taylor is ranked fifth in the shot put at 49-7 3/4 and 21st in the discus at 154-0.
Sophomore Flore Gracia is seeded ninth in the triple jump at 41-3, and junior Amanda Montplaisir is seeded 14th in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:34.38. Freshman Stella Neophytou is ranked 23rd in the triple jump at 40-6, and freshman Kary Petricka is seeded fourth in the long jump at 20-7 3/4.
The men’s team will have seven competitors at the national meet.
Senior Caleb Kath is ranked fifth in the long jump at 25-4, and sophomore Tanner Maier ranks fifth in the 800 run in 1:48.35.
Sophomore Carter Aguilera is seeded seventh in the discus at 182-10, junior Steven Orzolek is seeded 17th in the shot put at 58-6 1/2, and junior Abel Christiansen is ranked 19th in the 110 hurdles in 14.14.
Sophomore Carson Dittel is seeded 12th in the pole vault at 16-10, and sophomore Thomas Lindsey is 16th at 16-8.
