The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team is back in the 64-team NCAA Division III tournament.
On Monday, the Vikings (23-4) found out they would play Hope College (19-9) on Friday at Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Wisconsin-Oshkosh (21-6) and Fontbonne (16-11) play in the other half of the pod.
Game times will be announced later, with the winners meeting on Saturday.
“I had a gut feeling that we would be playing a neutral site game at Oshkosh, and that came true,” Bethany coach Pat Garvin said. “Hope is obviously a good team. They play in a good league so to come out of that is very impressive.”
The Vikings, who rank fifth in Division III in scoring at 91.3 points per game, haven’t played in the national tournament since 2020, winning the UMAC regular-season and tournament titles for the second time in program history. Bethany received the UMAC’s automatic berth Sunday by defeating Wisconsin-Superior 93-75 at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Hope College got the automatic berth for winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament for the second straight year.
“I’m really proud of our guys and excited for them,” Garvin said. “There’s really nothing better than playing in the NCAA tournament.”
Gustavus Adolphus earned a spot in the 64-team NCAA III women’s tournament with Sunday’s 79-57 win over Concordia in the MIAC championship game at Gus Young Court.
The Gusties (25-2) play Ohio Wesleyan (18-10) at 5:15 p.m. on Friday at Whitewater, Wisconsin. Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6) plays Webster (24-3) in the other half of the pod.
The winner meets at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Ohio Wesleyan earned an automatic bid after winning the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament.
It’s the second straight season that Gustavus has played in the national tournament. Last season, the Gusties lost 73-67 to Simpson in the first round.
