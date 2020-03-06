LINCOLN, Neb. — Sophomore guard Cire Mayfield reached 1,000 career points Friday, as the Bethany Lutheran men's basketball team fell to Washington University (St. Louis) 102-68 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The Bears took an early 12-7 lead and never looked. They led the Vikings 57-35 at halftime. Mayfield finished with 28 points, while Brian Smith scored 16.
This was the Vikings second trip to the tournament in three years.
Bethany finishes the season at 21-7.
