For the Bethany Lutheran soccer programs, getting a new field has been a long time in the making.
Men's soccer coach Derick Lyngholm, who was the women's coach for the last 12 years, remembers when it almost happened in his second season with the school back in 2007. But then the recession hit, and plans were scrapped. Talks continued over past decade, but nothing was able to get completed.
On Wednesday, the wait for Lyngholm and everyone else involved officially ended, as the Vikings opened their new artificial-turf field with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a pair of UMAC games against Martin Luther.
While the field doesn't have a name yet, Lyngholm would like to nominate "Valhalla" which refers to the Viking afterlife.
The festive scene certainly captured a slice of soccer heaven.
"It plays like a soccer field," Lyngholm said. "A lot of the time, you play on turf that feels multipurpose. We don't have football lines out there."
The Vikings men's team won the first game played on the field 7-0 over rival Martin Luther.
"It's been great. We've been looking forward to it (the field) since last season," Bethany defender Abel Solis said. "We've been having a great year, and out on this pitch, you can just feel the momentum and energy."
Max Busch led the Vikings with three goals. Vincent Ayodi, Marcel Campabadal, Edmund Jones and Chris Quintero also scored for Bethany.
The Vikings outshot the Knights 19-2. Moritz Bruns made two saves for the shutout in goal.
From a soccer standpoint, the adjustment from grass to turf is something Bethany's men's and women's teams will have to deal with. They have been practicing on the field since the middle of last week, so there was some preparation time. Prior to this week, they played home games at the Caswell North Soccer Complex in North Mankato.
"It plays like a grass field more than most turf fields do," Bethany women's coach Emma Morris said. "I don't expect the transition to be too difficult for us."
Lyngholm is excited for transition, as he wants his team to play a fast-paced counter attacking style. The men's team has seven regular-season games remaining, and all of them will be played on turf.
The field also provides a boost in terms of access for the soccer teams, along with the rest of the college. It will be used for intramural sports, and can be used as a venue for early season softball games.
"It's going to be huge in terms of spring practice especially," Morris said. "With turf, you can just shovel it off and go. You can't do that with grass."
While the transition certainly helps both programs on the field, the bigger impact may be off the field.
With both coaches in their first seasons with their teams, recruiting over the next two to three years will be pivotal.
"I think this makes a statement that our program is getting bigger and better by the day," women's team forward Maddie Perry Said. "Our last field wasn't nearly as attractive."
The field itself overs 95,880 square feet, and cost $1.6 million. Work included the earth moving, base and turf. The project also included a storm water retention pond and a new parking lot. The entire project budget was was $3 million.
Future plans may include a domed turf field next door to the soccer field.
"It's huge for a Division lll facility to have something like this, where everyone can get involved," Morris said. "Whether it's intramurals or coming to watch a game, everyone can benefit from this in some way."
The women fell 2-1 to Martin Luther in Wednesday's second game.
Kenya Henderson scored the lone goal for Bethany. Perry had an assist.
Leah Sonnenburg made five saves for the Vikings. Martin Luther outshot Bethany 7-5.
Both Vikings teams will play on their new field again on Saturday. The men (9-3) will host Wisconsin-Superior at 1 p.m., and the women (6-6) will host Superior at 3:30 p.m.
