MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran senior pitcher Logan Nissen has signed a professional baseball contract with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who compete in the American Association of Professional Baseball.
Nissen made 11 appearances for the Vikings this season with an earned-run average of 3.13. He had 35 strikeouts in 23 innings of work.
Nissen had two saves this season, becoming Bethany’s career leader. He ranks in the top 10 in three other categories.
Fargo-Moorhead’s season has already started, and the RedHawks are 6-3.
The American Association is an independent league that is typically made up of former major-leaguers and minor-leaguers and undrafted college players.
The Free Press
