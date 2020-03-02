MANKATO — The Bethany Lutheran women's basketball team is going back to the NCAA tournament. This time, the men's team will also be playing in Division III's showcase event.
The Vikings women's team (22-3), which won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament, will take on Bethel, the No. 6 team that won the MIAC tournament, on Friday at St. Paul. The other game features Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Edgewood, with the winners playing Saturday.
The men's team (21-6), which also received the automatic berth by winning the UMAC tourney, will face 13th-ranked Washington University on Friday at Omaha, Nebraska. Host Nebraska Wesleyan will take on Webster in the other bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.