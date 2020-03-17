MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran women's basketball player Hanna Geistfeld was named First Team All-West Region and Gustavus Adolphus' Caitlin Rorman was named the region's Rookie of the Year by d3hoops.com on Tuesday.
Geistfeld, a junior from Truman, is the third Vikings player earn an All-Region honor and the first First Team pick.
Rorman is a freshman from Blue Earth.
Bethany men's basketball senior Trenton Krueger was named Third Team All-West Region, becoming the second Vikings player to earn the honor.
