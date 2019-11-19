The 2018-19 season was a banner year for the Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball in so many ways.
The team made its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history. Haley Sandin cemented herself as the program’s most-decorated player. Head coach Lyle Jones picked up his 300th career win.
While all that was great, an encore could be on tap this winter.
“We have a lot of experience,” forward Kenlie Pytleski said. “Last season we won the conference championship and went to the national tournament, so we’ve kind of set those as precedent goals for our team.”
They certainly have the roster to do it, and the early returns have been great with the Vikings off to a 3-0 start.
Although Sandin has graduated, Bethany returns the rest of its starting lineup of Pytleski, Abby Olson, Emily Skrien and Hanna Geistfeld. Jordan Martinez also starts.
“She did a lot of things you don’t see in the statistic line,” Jones said of Sandin’s impact. “So just getting the team to re-jel and have a little different emphasis on everyone’s job (will be important).”
Olson plays shooting guard and is relied upon to do a lot of the scoring. She’s averaged 21 points per game through the first three games. Geistfeld and Pytleski are each post players who also carry a lot of the load, averaging 17 and 12.3 points respectively. Skrien starts at small forward, while Martinez is the point guard.
Both Laura Ellinghuysen and Skylar Cotten have started games and will see significant minutes throughout the season. Natasha Young has also came off the bench in each game.
When it come to offensive philosophy, you can expect one that leads to plenty of points. The Vikings are already averaging 78 points per game and play a fast-paced style that should make that average sustainable.
The offense is great, but reaching last year’s heights and possibly exceeding them will likely depend on how they defend.
“Every year I hope the same thing (improves), and it’s our defense,” Jones said with a chuckle. “Defense definitely wins championships, I know that’s a cliche, but it’s true.”
Bethany hosts Central College at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Men off and running
It takes a certain type of player and mentailty to play in Bethany coach Matt Fletcher’s system.
And if you like half court basketball with a lot of isolation sets, it probably isn’t for you.
“We try to space the floor as best we can, exploit matchups and play at a fast pace,” Fletcher said. “Our guys basically have no conscience. If they’re open, they’re told to shoot the ball. It’s a mentality that puts points on the board for us.”
The system has produced great results in Fletcher’s first three years on the job, highlighted by a 56-28 record, and a memorable NCAA tournament upset over St. John’s in 2018.
Bethany is off to a 1-2 start this season and is averaging over 86 points per game.
“It’s a run ‘n’ gun, fast-paced offense. You’re getting two, three, four minutes at a time on the court, and then you’re getting subbed out because you’re going so hard,” post Trenton Krueger said. “(Fletcher) even said, ‘If you’re not tired by then, you’re not doing something right because you should be gassed in those couple minutes.’”
Three starters return from last season including Cire Mayfield, Trenton Krueger and Jared Milinkovich.
Mayfield, a sophomore point guard, leads the offense and was the UMAC freshman of the year last season. He averaged 20.2 points per game, and is averaging 18 so far this season.
Krueger is a two-time All-UMAC selection and starts at center. He’s averaged 18.3 points per game, along with 9.3 rebounds. Milinkovich starts at small forward and averages seven rebounds per game.
The big addition for the Vikings is Brian Smith, a transfer from Waldorf who starts at shooting gaurd. He’s shooting 71% from 3-point range and averages 16 points per game.
Kaden Vaughn, Trevin Nelson and Jerret Utpadel also see significant minutes.
When it comes to goals, Fletcher feels the players should decide them, and Krueger didn’t hesitate when asked.
“Our expectations are to be the No. 1 seed in conference,” Krueger said. “We know we’ve got the talent and athleticism to do it. It’s not out of reach, we just need to put it together.”
The Vikings host Luther College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
