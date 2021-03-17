MANKATO — Alyssa Kosta and Kassidy Cunningham combined on a no-hitter to help Bethany Lutheran split a pair of softball games in the Vikings Classic, which began Wednesday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The Vikings defeated Finlandia 2-1 and lost to Concordia 6-5.
In the first game, Kosta pitched the first three innings, allowing four walks with four strikeouts, and Cunningham finished, allowing five walks with five strikeouts. It's Bethany's first no-hitter since accomplishing that feat against North Central in 2017.
Haley Stockman had two hits and drove in two runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Against the Cobbers, Katelyn Halbach had two hits and an RBI, and Zoe Kinakin added two hits. Stockman had a double, and Ana Christofferson and Liz Milam each had an RBI.
Bethany (5-9) plays Gustavus Adolphus and Concordia to wrap up the Classic on Thursday.
Gustavus sweeps
The Gusties blanked Concordia 3-0 and Finlandia 4-0 at the Vikings Classic at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Against Concordia, Ashley Neuenfeldt pitched a five-hitter with three strikeouts. Kayla Ruud, Kaylyn Leonard and Allie Skuza each had an RBI.
Leonard drove in two runs in the win over Finlandia, while Piper Otto had a triple and RBI. Neuenfeldt had two hits, including a double.
Payton Belt pitched the first six innings for the victory, with Amara Packey getting the save.
Gustavus (2-2) plays Bethany Lutheran and Finlandia on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.