MANKATO — Kassidy Cunningham pitched a complete game to gain a split with St. Olaf in a nonconference softball doubleheader Saturday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The Vikings lost the opener 10-0 in five innings, with Haylee Sobrero and Tara George getting the only hits. Goerge took the loss, allowing 9 earned runs on 11 hits with four walks and one strikeout in 4.2 innings.
The Vikings won the second game 6-1. Cunningham gave up nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts. George had two hits and two RBIs, and Eden Ambrose added three hits and an RBI. Sobrero had two hits and scored three runs, and Zoe Kinakin and Alyssa Kosta each had an RBI.
Bethany (1-1) plays a doubleheader Thursday at St. Benedict.
