The final games of the Kwik Trip Holiday Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College will be played Tuesday due to poor weather Monday.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran and St. Croix Lutheran will play in the championship at 1:30 p.m. The third place game between Fairmont and St. Clair will not be made up.
On the other side of the bracket, Maple River and Mankato Loyola will play for fifth place at 11:30 a.m. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva play for seventh at 11 a.m.
