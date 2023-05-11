MANKATO — The top-seeded Bethany Lutheran softball team began its quest to capture a second straight Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament title with a 12-1, five-inning win over Crown College on Thursday at the Bethany field.
After the Polars (11-27) scored a run on two hits — by Madi Hecox and Emmy Rompord — and a wild pitch in the top of the first inning, Vikings' sophomore ace Kayla Senne took over and finished off a four-hiiter while striking out eight and walking four.
Rompord, the first of three Crown pitchers, ripped two hits for the Polars.
"We played them before and they always seemed to find ways to get some hits," Senne said. "We just tried to approach the situation knowing they were going to hit and having our defense pick it up. We were able to get hits, steal bases and do everything we needed to do.
"There's adversity in every single game so I was just trying to work on my spin and do the best with what I had. We had a great 23-game win streak where our team chemistry was amazing. We lost one but now we're back at it and we're ready to take over this tournament."
Bethany (29-12) erupted for six runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. After two walks and a fielder's choice loaded the bases, junior shortstop Ana Christofferson drew an RBI walk in front of junior center fielder Haley Stockman's scorching two-run double into the left-center field gap.
Junior catcher Brynja Mielker bounced an RBI single up the middle before No. 9 hitter Elizabeth Cizek capped things with a run-scoring single.
"We got the bats going and overall we played really well," said Cizek, who led the Vikings with two hits and three RBIs. "We've really come together since the beginning of the season and got the parts moving. We made some adjustment to the speed of the pitching.
"My goal is to get on base and produce runs for the team. This team has had my back all year long since I had some family problems with the loss of my mom. ... They've been with me the entire way. We're like a family and this team is going to make some memories."
Bethany continued its onslaught in the third when four hits, two errors and a walk produced another six-spot. Cizek's two-run single through the hole was the key hit, while Kaija Mork, Emily Doyle and Aliya Kehler also collected base hits.
"I thought we settled in after giving up that first run," Vikings' coach Dan Nessler said. "We swung the bats good, we ran the bases and played a good short game. We talk about getting that foot down against the slower pitchers and get on time. We've struggled at times with that, but today I felt we did a pretty good job. ... We didn't overlook them. We stayed focused and it was nice got get a lot of kids in."
Bethany (29-12) faces Wisconsin-Superior at 11 a.m. Friday in a winner's bracket game. Wisconsin-Superior (28-10), the only UMAC team to defeat Bethany this season, downed Northwestern 4-2 on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.