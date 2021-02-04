ST. BONIFACIUS -- Bethany Lutheran shot 58% from the field, making 13 of 29 from 3-point range, to defeat Crown College 105-42 in the season-opening Upper Midwest Athletic Conference women's basketball game Thursday.

The Vikings also had a 42-18 advantage in rebounding.

Sara Kottke scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Hanna Geistfeld had 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Abby Olson added 13 points and Natasha Young scored 10.

Bethany plays at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.

