ST. PAUL — The Bethany Lutheran women's basketball team used a second half comeback to upset Bethel 62-58 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.
The Vikings trailed 38-25 early in the third, but finished the quarter with a 21-8 run. They shot 61.5% from the field in the third, and went 4 of 4 from behind the arc.
Abby Olson, who led the Vikings with 21 points, scored nine durning the third quarter run. Emilee Gustin finished with 12 points, while Hanna Geistfeld added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Gustin, Olson and Emily Skrien hit key free throws down the stretch to secure the win. The Vikings out-rebounded the Royals 36-22.
Bethany (24-3) will play UW-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. Saturday.
