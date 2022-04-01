MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College athletics director Don Westphal will be stepping away from his current role and into a different position, the college announced Friday.
Westphal will work in the school's advancement department as the director of the Bethany Fund and annual giving starting July 1, 2022. Westphal, who has worked 29 years at Bethany, has been the AD for the last nine years. He previously worked as the school's director of admissions.
Bethany teams have won eight Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championships, nine UMAC tournament championships and made nine NCAA tournament appearances under his watch.
“It has been my privilege and honor to represent our coaches, staff members, and certainly our student-athletes these past nine years as the Director of Athletics at Bethany,” Westphal said. “Our collective efforts have been blessed many times over both on and away from the competition setting. I'm obviously very proud of the winning tradition that has been nurtured by our Vikings with various conference championships and the NCAA tournaments we've competed in. But the success of our teams is more than the wins, it's the academic achievements, the expanded role our teams have in the community, and the pride and determination they've shown in representing our institution and the mission of Bethany."
