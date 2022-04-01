Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Clearing skies after some morning light rain. Windy at times late. High 51F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.