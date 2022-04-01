MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College athletics director Don Westphal will be stepping away from his current role and into a different position, the college announced Friday.
Westphal will work in the school’s advancement department as the director of the Bethany Fund and annual giving starting July 1, 2022. Westphal, who has worked 29 years at Bethany, has been the AD for the last nine years. He previously worked as the school’s director of admissions.
Bethany teams have won eight Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championships, nine UMAC tournament championships and made nine NCAA tournament appearances under his watch.
