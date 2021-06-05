NORTH MANKATO — Top-ranked Mankato West used a seven-run, first-inning burst and an electrifying game-saving catch from senior left fielder Calie Schumann to upend Mankato East 9-5 in the winner’s bracket final of the Section 2AAA softball tournament Saturday at Caswell Park.
Trailing by four runs with two runners on and no outs in the top of the seventh, Cougars’ freshman shortstop Destiny Reasner launched a drive to left, but Schumann made a leaping catch as she banged into the fence. East’s runner at second base left early for a double play before junior right-hander Abbi Stierlen got the final out to end things.
“I really didn’t realize the fence was there so I knew if I didn’t catch it, all those runners were going to score,” Schumann said. “I just knew I had it the whole time. I hit the fence; I think it actually broke.”
After East grabbed an early 1-0 lead on senior third baseman Taylor Swalve’s solo home run over the left-field fence, West (19-4) jumped all over Cougars’ starter Madie Clarke for seven runs.
Junior third baseman Carly Nelson’s three-run blast to deep left-center field and senior first baseman Lauryn Douglas’ two-run single were the big blows in the frame. Senior catcher Bri Stoltzman and Stierlen also ripped run-scoring singles.
“Putting up those runs in the first inning was huge for us,” West coach Don Krusemark said. “We kind of needed a lift, and we got things rolling right away. We were able to execute things and push across a few runs. We knew they weren’t going to give up so it was nice to sprinkle in a few runs here and there after that. It’s only going to help you when you can add on.
“Calie is a multi-sport athlete, and she’s one of the fastest players we have on the team. ... It was a great time to come up with a great catch.”
East (18-5) got a run in the top of the second behind singles from Maddie Glogowski and Tiegen Richards before the Scarlets tallied a run in their second at-bat — singles from Breck Carlson and Douglas — to keep the margin at six runs. Richards and Swalve led a nine-hit attack with two hits each, with Swalve lacing a run-scoring single in the final frame.
“We knew we would have to work hard after that beginning kind of set us back,” Swalve said. “We came back strong with our bats and kept our confidence level up. I knew today was a huge game for us so I tried to keep my head in the game and stay focused. Both teams have seen the pitchers before so that makes it easier to hit. We just have to keep fighting and take it one game at a time.”
East trimmed the deficit to 8-4 with a pair of third-inning runs — with sophomore center fielder Sydney Jacobs and junior pitcher Madison Mangulis delivering key hits — before Carlee Emery’s lead-off single along with an infield single by Lani Schoper and two wild pitches made it 9-4.
Mangulis and Stierlen then settled in before East tallied a run in the dramatic final inning.
“I don’t know if that’s legal, but we win if we can eliminate that first inning,” joked East coach Joe Madson said. “It wasn’t like they crushed it all over, but they got the big homer to go along with a few seeing-eye hits and few misplays by us. I loved the way our kids battled, and if their kid doesn’t make that catch of the year, it would have been 9-8 pretty fast.”
A trio of Scarlets — Carlson, Douglas and Stoltzman — collected two hits apiece as both teams left seven runners on base. Stierlen ended up surrendering nine hits while striking out four and walking two. Mangulis gave up three runs on seven hits while fanning three and walking one.
East committed four errors compared to the Scarlets’ two.
“I think we came out with a lot more energy this game that the last time we played them,” Douglas said, referring to a classic 1-0 West win in 10 innings eight days ago. “It was hot so we knew we had to be energetic and get started quick. Once one we got that first hit, everything started rolling.”
In other Section 2AAA action Saturday, Worthington eliminated Hutchinson 4-0 and Waconia took out New Ulm 6-5. Worthington then got by Waconia 4-2 to advance to Tuesday’s 5 p.m. elimination contest with Mankato East.
West will face the winner of that game Thursday at 5 p.m. in the first championship game.
