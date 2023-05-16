Mankato West used a seven-run, fifth-inning burst Tuesday night at ISG Field to get past Winona 11-6 in a Big Nine Conference baseball game.
West (7-6, 7-5 in Big Nine) fell behind 5-3 in the top of the fifth when an errant pitch on strike three allowed the Winhawks (4-12, 4-10) the chance for Ashten Vaughn to belt a three-run home run over the left-field fence. Vaughn also drove in a first-inning run off Scarlets’ starter Andrew Scourbys, who allowed two runs on two hits over four innings while striking out two and walking five.
Junior catcher Adam Timm’s two-run single in the bottom of the first sparked a three-run surge in the Scarlets’ first at-bat. Senior second baseman Brandon Hinrichsen, who came up with a spectacular defensive gem in the final frame, and junior right fielder Mason DuRose also reached on base hits.
DuRose, junior DH Wilson Magers, junior left fielder Kaleb Corcoran and senior shortstop Zachary Benson ripped two hits apiece for the winners.
“We got off to a hot start before the bats went silent for a few innings,” West coach Scott Kaminski said. “We’ve been working on our approach at the plate and finding the pitches we’re looking for so we can put a good swing on it. We’re trying not to chase pitches we’re uncomfortable with and are out of the zone. We did a good job of getting guys on, moving them over and scoring them.
“(Benson) made some great plays at shortstop to kick off the game and then Brandon made that sweet back-handed play where Derek (Stierlen) made a nice pick. It was fun to see those guys make plays like that in front of a crowd. Things are piecing together every day for us. We’re looking for guys who are competing every day and our showing good attitude, preparation and energy.”
West gained control of the contest by pounding out six hits and tallying seven runs in the fifth. Magers launched a three-run double to deep right-center field before junior Greg Meidl, who pitched the final two innings to gain a save, sliced a two-run double into the left-center field gap.
Magers also bounced an RBI double off third base, while Corcoran and Benson each added a run-scoring single.
“Our pitching kept us in it, and we made some great defensive plays as well,” Magers said. “They kind of handed us some runs in that big inning and we were able to put the game away with some big hits. I just tried to go up the middle with an 0-2 pitch and was able to hit it over the center fielder. It was a good team and now we’re looking to get on a hot streak to end the season.
“We battled with two strikes and didn’t have many strikeouts. We were able to put the ball in play and make them make the plays. We’ve got grit and we’re able to put it away toward the end. We kept our attitudes up, and when we went down 5-3, we just kept playing Scarlets baseball.”
Meidl gave up two hits and one run while striking out one and walking one. Junior Jude Etter was tagged for three unearned runs in his one inning, fanning three and walking none.
“This was a good game for us with a lot of hits,” Meidl said. “Our overall pitching was good and I was able to put the ball over the plate and let the defense play. This is fun team and every day we show up and joke around a lot in the locker room. We had no regrets when we fell behind because we knew we could come back and put the gas pedal down. ... We’re still trying to find our identity.”
West hosts Owatonna on Thursday.
