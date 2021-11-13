Gibson Blackstad said that his junior year at Mankato West may have been his worst, struggling with academics and football and giving up basketball.
But the struggles of mask mandates, online learning and finding playing time in football are behind him, and he’s having a great senior year.
“I knew I had to make some sacrifices,” Blackstad said. “I really wanted to succeed in football so I just went for it.”
The Scarlets (10-0) take on St. Thomas Academy (10-0) in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Prior Lake. West and St. Thomas are two of three undefeated teams remaining in Class AAAAA.
Blackstad will be one of the ends on the West defense, which is having a historic season, allowing only 3.3 points per game with a program record seven shutouts.
For Blackstad, it’s all about playing and winning with his longtime buddies, overcoming challenges that most high-schoolers never have to worry about.
Blackstad was born deaf. He can hear really loud noises in his left ear, but nothing in his right. He had a cochlear implant when he was just 6 months old, but he relies on reading lips to communicate during daily activities.
“When it’s windy, I can’t really hear much,” Blackstad said. “I can’t let (the implant) get wet so when it’s raining, I leave my helmet on. I keep extra parts in my locker, and my parents always have some (at the games.) If you watch me after a big hit, I have to adjust my helmet to make sure (the implant) stays in place.”
A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that is surgically implanted behind the ear that stimulates the auditory nerve, creating a modified sense of sound.
There are two components to the cochlear implant. The outside component is worn behind the ear but could also be attached to a headband or piece of clothing. The sound processor contains microphones that include digital signal processor chips, battery and a coil that transmits a signal to the implant through the skin.
The inside component has a coil to receive signals, electronics and electrodes which is placed into the cochlea.
Blackstad began playing football in third grade, and there was frustration every time the implant would move and he couldn’t hear.
They tried everything from medical wrap or duct tape to hold the implant in place, and he’s settled on a tight-fitting cap he can wear under his helmet.
Last season, Blackstad didn’t get much playing time, and West coach J.J. Helget said he was honest with Blackstad, telling him he had to build up his lower body in order to crack the starting lineup. So Blackstad quit basketball so that he could focus on weightlifting, and he put on 30 pounds of muscle.
“I told him (after last season) that we always thought he was talented, and I was honest with him, that he had to build up his lower half,” Helget said. “He did that, and it’s gratifying to see him do what he needed to do.”
Blackstad has become the starting left defensive end and ranks third on the team with 42 tackles, including five sacks. He made two sacks in Friday’s 35-0 victory over Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA championship game, playing opposite of senior Gannon Rosenfeld, who has 13 sacks this season and 20 for his career.
“You can’t double team both of them,” Helget said. “If you only have one, other teams can run away from them. Same thing with the pass. You can’t double-team both, or you’re only going to have two (receivers) running routes.”
If changes need to be made in the defense after breaking the huddle, linebacker Ryan Haley makes sure that Blackstad knows. Haley will often relay the changes to defensive tackles Tanner Shumski and Trenton Fontaine, and whichever one is lined up next to Blackstad will make sure the message is passed on.
“He’s one of the nicest guys on the team, always there with a smile,” Haley said. “It’s nice to finally see him get some recognition.”
Blackstad wore a headband to hold the implant when he played basketball, though he didn’t play last season, in part, because of the masks, which kept him from reading lips. But he plans on rejoining the basketball program this season.
Playing in the state tournament is a good start to his senior season, which is already turning out better than last season. He enjoys being back in the classroom, meeting face to face with teachers and classmates. He no longer has to email teachers to make sure he didn’t miss anything after an online lesson.
He hopes to continue his academic and athletic career in college, perhaps at Gustavus Adolphus.
“Sports is working out, and my school is really improving,” Blackstad said. “I’m having a really good senior year.”
