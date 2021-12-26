Hockey Day Minnesota’s road to Mankato has been filled with obstacles.
It was tough to get the event to southern Minnesota, as the game is simply more popular in the northern half of the state. After Mankato finally got the nod to host in 2021, the pandemic had other plans.
Now, nearly 23 months after the event was initially awarded to the city, the finish line is in sight.
The boards of the outdoor rink at Blakeslee Stadium started going up earlier this week, a glorious sight for the fans and people who have worked to bring the event to town.
“(We’re) really trying to transform what you would normally see from a Maverick football game or Vikings training camp to try to make it branded uniquely for Hockey Day,” said Lindsey Botker, a member of the Hockey Day Minnesota executive committee, who’s worked closely on the rink planning. “As the whole venue comes together, it’s going to be pretty impressive for people to see.”
While the boards started going up Monday, work on the field has been going on for weeks.
Because Blakeslee is crowned, and to protect the football surface, the rink needed a base structure, so it’s essentially being built on a “sandbox.”
Botker said 1,100 tons of sand were brought in to provide a level playing surface, and that there are two protective layers under the sand to keep it from reaching the football field.
MSU athletics director Kevin Buisman said there is a contingency plan for any damage to the field, but he’s confident the playing surface will come through the event in good shape.
“We’ve taken great precaution to do everything that we can do to protect the field,” Buisman said. “We did have the benefit of a long setup window and that window beginning in favorable conditions.”
The ice is expected to go in sometime soon after Jan. 1.
Arena Warehouse, a vendor that’s worked on outdoor sheets for previous Hockey Day Minnesota celebrations, will make and maintain the ice.
The surface will be maintained at a consistent temperature via a chiller that will sit behind the visitor’s grandstand, according to Botker. The chiller pumps a fluid through coils underneath the ice and could be key in the event of an unseasonably warm day.
The rink will be oriented toward the home sideline of the stadium, and no seating will be offered in the visitor’s grandstand, the side that will have the team benches and locker rooms. However, Buisman said if the home grandstand is filled, it will be one of the largest Hockey Day crowds ever.
Some temporary seating will be brought in, and there will be a massive hospitality tent on the field to further enhance the festivities.
Blakeslee will look different, but organizers want the stadium’s unique feel to remain a part of the experience.
“You’re going to recognize some of the elements of Blakeslee with seating right on top of (the rink), we kind of wanted to replicate that,” Buisman said. “That’s always been one of the things that Blakeslee’s been known for in football — you feel like you’re always right on top of the action.
“The decision to orient the rink toward one side, the home side, will give the event that feel, we hope.”
