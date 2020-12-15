MANKATO -- Mankato West senior running back Wyatt Block has been named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.
The Vikings' all-state team is comprised of seniors from all classes of football in the state and selected by the Vikings, in conjunction with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association. The Vikings have been honoring an all-state team since 2002.
Block, a three-year starter and two-year captain, led West with 541 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. At linebacker, he made 29 tackles with 3 tackles for loss and two sacks. He has committed to Northern State.
Other local players on the all-state team were Cameron Anderson of Blue Earth Area and Marcus Hansen of Waseca.
The coach of the year is Rex Metzger of Hills‐Beaver Creek.
The Free Press
