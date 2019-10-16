Mankato East scored a quick touchdown right before halftime, tying the game with Mankato West.
While it created a little anxiety at Blakeslee Stadium, Scarlets coach J.J. Helget said it also provided a teachable moment.
“People are going to say that was a pretty close game,” he said. “But that’s great. Adversity isn’t the end of the world; it gave us a great challenge. I told the guys, ‘If we want to accomplish our goals in the playoffs, we’re going to be tied or down at halftime, and we’re going to have to respond.’”
West scored three touchdowns in the first 10 minutes of the third quarter, with Wyatt Block getting loose on two long runs, and defeated Mankato East 42-14 in the 47th annual Jug game Wednesday at Blakeslee Stadium. West has now won 14 straight Jug games and leads the series 25-22.
“I think this really felt like playoff football,” Block said. “We just had to go hard on every play.”
After the West defense forced three straight minus-yard plays, including a pair of sacks by Tanner Shumski, the offense drove 61 yards, scoring on a 15-yard run by Owen Johnson on fourth-and-3.
East got on the board on the first play of the second quarter. Jacob Eggert avoided a pass rusher and found Jared Miller, who ran in from 25 yards, and Muse Abdi’s kick put East on top 7-6.
Wyatt Block was the featured runner on West’s possession midway through the second quarter. He carried on six of 11 plays, including the last three, and scored on a 12-yard run. Jack Foster’s two-point conversion pass to Mekhi Collins allowed West to regain the lead at 14-7 with 3:26 to play before halftime.
“The inside counter is a play we’ve really run well the last few weeks,” Helget said. “The offensive line has finally figured it out, and it’s safe play to run against a defense that was moving around.”
Eggert and Grant Hermer hooked up on two long pass plays before halftime, the second on which covered 22 yards just inside the end zone, and the Cougars tied the game at 14 before the break.
Similar to last season’s Jug game, when West scored 28 points in the third quarter to break open the game, the Scarlets again seized control coming off of halftime.
“In a close game, the first drive of the third quarter is the most important,” Helget said. “We were able to get that first touchdown, and then we stopped them. We were playing our game, and they had to chase us a little.”
On the first play, Block ran 62 yards, with Owen Johnson scoring from the 6 on the next play for a 22-14 lead. After a 12-play drive by East fizzled in the red zone, Block scored on an 82-yard run to make it 28-14.
“That really felt great,” Block said. “The offensive line was giving me holes all night.”
After recovering a fumble at midfield, West scored again on two plays, with a 40-yard pass to Collins setting up a 10-yard touchdown to Spencer Spaude, and the lead was quickly 36-14.
“We were able to counter their scores in the first half,” East coach Eric Davis said. “For us not to score (to start the third quarter) was big, and then they got another one right away. That was a big part of the game.”
West scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Foster passing 10 yards to Jon Sikel.
Block finished with 218 yards on 13 carries, helping West rush for 290 yards. Foster passed for 163 yards, with Spaude catching five passes for 67 yards. West had 264 yards of offense in the second half.
Eggert passesd for 119 yards but had only one completion in the second half.
“We were able to build some momentum in the first half, but we couldn’t get anything going in the second half,” Davis said. “Jacob did some nice things tonight that we can build on.”
West (6-2) will likely get a bye in the opening round of the Section 2AAAAA playoffs and host a game on Saturday, Oct. 26. East (4-4) has a chance to host a first-round playoff game in the Section 2AAAA playoffs on Tuesday. Pairings will be released Thursday.
