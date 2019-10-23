MINNEAPOLIS — The Blue Earth Area girls tennis team lost 4-3 to Minnewaska in the Class A state consolation final on Wednesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
The Bucs got straight-set singles wins from No. 2 Macie Stevermer and No. 3 Arika Howard. The No. 3 doubles team of Addison Armstrong and Kiley Rosenau won 6-4, 6-2.
In the No. 4 singles match, Marissa Benz forced a decisive 10-point tiebreaker but fell to Addy Randt 7-6 (7), 2-6, 10-8.
BEA’s doubles team of Howard and Tea Armstrong will play in the state individual tournament starting Thursday. Other individual qualifiers from the area include: St. James’ doubles team of Ellie Becker and Jaelyn Haler and singles players Vanessa Barkosky of Maple River and Greta Nesbit of Le Sueur-Henderson.
