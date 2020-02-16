ST. CLAIR — Top-seeded Blue Earth Area advanced to the state wrestling meet, winning the Section 2A team tournament on Saturday.
The Bucs defeated third-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo 39-23 in the final. Kenyon-Wanamingo defeated second-seeded Maple River 42-33 in the semifinals. BEA beat Medford 47-19 in the semis.
In the Section 2AA tournament at Mankato, fifth-seeded St. Peter upset top-seeded Scott West 33-27 in the semifinals before falling to second-seeded Hutchinson 35-30 in the final.
Hutchinson defeated Tri-City United 33-25 in the semifinals.
The state team tournament takes place Feb. 27 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
