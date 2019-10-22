MINNEAPOLIS — Blue Earth Area advanced to the consolation final at the Class A state girls tennis tournament on Tuesday, falling 6-1 to Rochester Lourdes in the first round and defeating New London-Spicer 5-2 in the consolation semifinal at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
In the second match, the Bucs got straight-set singles wins from No. 1 Tea Armstrong, No. 3 Arika Howard and No. 4 Marissa Benz, as well as from the No. 1 doubles team of McKenna Dutton and Britt Howard.
The Dutton-Howard tandem was BEA’s lone winner against Rochester Lourdes, winning in three sets.
The Bucs will play eMinnewaska at noon today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.