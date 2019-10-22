MINNEAPOLIS — Blue Earth Area advanced to the consolation final at the Class A state girls tennis tournament on Tuesday, falling 6-1 to Rochester Lourdes in the first round and defeating New London-Spicer 5-2 in the consolation semifinal at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

In the second match, the Bucs got straight-set singles wins from No. 1 Tea Armstrong, No. 3 Arika Howard and No. 4 Marissa Benz, as well as from the No. 1 doubles team of McKenna Dutton and Britt Howard.

The Dutton-Howard tandem was BEA’s lone winner against Rochester Lourdes, winning in three sets.

The Bucs will play eMinnewaska at noon today.

Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you