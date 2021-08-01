Darren Blue came to Minnesota State in 1991 to study and play college hockey.
The East Grand Forks native had no intention of starting a career behind the bench or putting down roots in southern Minnesota.
“I didn’t come to school to be a coach,” Blue said with a laugh. “After my third year (at MSU), I got asked to coach a youth team in the summer ... I guess I got the bug and I never looked back.”
Nearly 30 years later, Blue has made the difficult decision to step away after 21 seasons as an assistant coach in the men’s hockey program at MSU.
He still loves the daily interactions with players and all the other things that got him into coaching, but with a 10-year-old son at home, he’ll move into the private sector to spend more time with his family.
“It’s not easy to leave a spot like this, but at the same time, I’m excited for some new opportunities,” Blue said. “Being a coach in college hockey isn’t an easy thing. Your phone is never off, you’re never away from the game.
“I’m looking forward to maybe a different schedule. Not sure it’ll be less hours, but maybe at different times, allowing me more time with my family.”
Blue didn’t know he would develop a passion for coaching during his playing days, but his college coach could tell early on that he had all the qualities needed.
Legendary MSU coach Don Brose remembers recruiting Blue, a defenseman, and being very excited about what he could bring to the program as a player. But when he actually got him in the building, Blue’s off-ice qualities were equally as impressive.
“I’ve had very few leaders that match what Darren does,” Brose said. “He’s always thinking about what’s best for the program.”
For Brose and many former Mavericks, Blue was a link to the past because his tenure as a player and coach spanned parts of three decades.
Brose is happy Blue will get to spend more time with his family, but it’s still tough to see him go.
“I called him after I saw it in the paper and I said, ‘Darren, it’s like I’ve lost a son,’” Brose said. “It’s nice to identify with players and coaches that played for you.”
Added MSU coach Mike Hastings: “My connection with our alumni isn’t what it is today without him being the hands across the aisle to connect that ... he taught me what it is to be a Maverick.”
When Hastings took over the program in 2012, he immediately connected with Blue, retaining him as an assistant rather than cleaning house.
Hastings considers that one of the best decisions he’s made in his tenure at MSU, as Blue’s connections and knowledge of the program helped create an easy and successful transition.
“He knew where to direct me, turn me,” Hastings said. “He was a bit of my thesaurus. Any question I had, he kind of had an answer.”
Just because Blue is stepping away from the bench doesn’t mean he won’t still be part of the program. His new position will be at ISG in Mankato, and he plans to go to games and functions when he can.
Blue has had a front row seat to MSU’s ascension from Division lll to one of the best Division I programs in the nation, and he can step away knowing he left the program better than he found it.
“From the days of running the stairs at Blakeslee Stadium (as a player) where we didn’t know if we’d have hockey here again the next year ... to now being a couple games away from our ultimate goal has been a crazy trip,” Blue said. “There’s a lot of people who have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this program. I appreciate all the people that have done that and given me a place to be.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.