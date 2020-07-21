For the last four months, group outings have been rare with COVID-19 continuing to spread.
However, when it comes to local outdoor sporting events, competitions have been going on for almost a month now, and the virus has mostly left them alone.
It didn’t look quite like a normal tournament, but the Dan Meyer Blue Line Club Golf Classic was held Monday at Mankato Golf Club, providing a bit of a return to normalcy in a sports world that’s still trying to figure out what normal should be.
“A safe fun time, which is kind of hard to get into again,” Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings said about the tournament. “The people that support us are as excited as the athletes are about getting back to as close to normal as we can.”
The tournament, which has always filled quickly, did so again this year despite the pandemic. Scott Nelsen, Minnesota State’s director of athletic marketing and community engagement, said there were 145 golfers on the course Monday, right on par with past years.
Proceeds go to both the men’s and women’s hockey programs and are essential given the financial uncertainties facing all college athletic departments.
“It’s important that we have this size crowd here and this much interest in doing it,” MSU women’s hockey coach John Harrington said. “They’ve done a great job over the years of building this thing up.”
Added Hastings: “We go nowhere without the people who support us.”
For many of the Blue Line Club members who support both programs, the pandemic has hit them just as hard as it’s hit college athletics programs.
Sports teams throughout the country are struggling to keep sponsors, but the Blue Line Club is holding strong.
“I just think it’s such a good program for the community. We have an elite Division I hockey team that has been ranked No. 1 in the country,” Blue Line Club president Jason Beal said. “It’s a big deal on a lot of different levels, and a lot of people are real passionate about hockey.”
While the event was a welcomed dose of normalcy, the uncertainty regarding what’s ahead is still prevalent. The NCAA is still trying to determine if fall sports will go ahead as planned, and it seems there’s a real possibility that some or all sports could be canceled, depending on what happens with the pandemic.
As things currently stand, both MSU hockey programs have a small number of players in town doing voluntary workouts together. However, in a normal year, both teams would be almost entirely together with players enrolled in summer classes.
School starts Aug. 24, so that’s the date Hastings and Harrington are currently hoping to have their respective groups together.
While those questions continue to surround both teams, Blue Line Club members, along with other MSU fans, are wondering if they’ll get a chance to go to hockey games this winter.
The hope is yes, but in the final analysis, it’s just another item on the list of uncertainties.
“It’s an event for Mankato. It’s a premier event to go watch a quality sport and to have camaraderie,” Beal said. “The fan experience is second to none for what we have in the area.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
