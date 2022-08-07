Chance Bowen has seen most of the players from his recruiting class already leave Minnesota State, but he still feels like he has something to prove.
Having not played a game in nearly three seasons, Bowen wants to feel like part of the football team again.
“I really just want to show people that I can still play,” he said. “It’s a pride thing, for sure. It’s been so long since I’ve played, and when you’re injured, you feel kind of distant. I just want to contribute to the team again.”
Bowen and the rest of the Mavericks will report for fall practice on Sunday, with the first practice on Monday evening. The Mavericks open the season Sept. 1 at Bemidji State.
This will be the seventh fall at Minnesota State for Bowen, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end. He redshirted in 2016, then played in 2017 and 2018.
Bowen had a big sophomore season, playing in all 14 games and leading the team with 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss, despite only one start.
But in the season-opener in 2019, Bowen suffered an Achilles injury that caused him to miss all of that season, which included a trip to the national championship game.
“That injury was so new that it wasn’t bad,” he said. “I knew I would be back, and I had two years of eligibility left. And I was happy just to be a part of that team.
“The second injury was more difficult. All the guys I came here with were gone, and I had to make new friends on the team. I knew I had one more year, but it was tough.”
Everyone missed the 2020 season because of the pandemic, and Bowen was slated to return to the starting lineup last season when he suffered a serious knee injury in fall camp.
“It was his last rep of the day; it was a non-contact injury, just trying to avoid somebody,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “We were trying to hold back some of our veteran guys in some of the competitive situations, but there’s a fine line between developing and shrink-wrapping guys to limit injuries.”
Hoffner said that Bowen’s activities were limited during spring practice, as were other veterans.
“Every year, Chase continues to grow and get more mature and develop leadership qualities,” Hoffner said. “I know he’s been frustrated that he hasn’t been able to do as much as he’d like, but he’s an anchor. He’s so valuable, and he cares so much. He’s definitely a gem.”
A tough start to the schedule, with games at Bemidji State and Northern State and a home game with Minnesota Duluth, concerns Hoffner, who is eager to get started next week.
“We have a long way to go,” he said. “We finished 6-5, which everyone knows, and we have a lot of people back. We made a lot of strides in the offseason, which is the first step in winning a championship.”
Hoffner said the team needs to be better in the offensive and defensive lines, which have become the program’s trademark.
“You need luck and linemen to be successful, and we didn’t have much of either last year,” Hoffner said.
There are also questions at quarterback, linebacker and secondary.
A healthy Bowen will do wonders for the defensive front, especially the pass rush.
“I’m so excited to get started,” Bowen said. “I want to help bring back what MSU football stands for, which is to go 1-0 every week. It was hard to see the guys struggle last year, and I think it was a wakeup call for a lot of people.
“A good defense starts up front, and I think we’ll be a lot stronger this year.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.